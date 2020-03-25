Putin visits coronavirus patients in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited on Tuesday patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in a hospital in Moscow.

Putin thanked the hospital's head physician, Denis Protsenko, on how things were progressing, saying it operated "like clockwork, a well-oiled machine."

"IT IS WONDERFUL TO SEE PATIENTS ARE GETTING BETTER"

"I could see how seriously ill patients are being cared for, with three specialists working on one patient at once," he said.

"It is wonderful to see patients who are getting better and returning to normal life. They owe it largely to you. Sometimes, I know this for myself; you just need to know how to organize work properly. You have done it. This is a good example of how to go about this kind of work."





After the visit, Putin held a meeting with the Cabinet, where a decision was made to close cinemas, night clubs and hookah lounges across the country.

At least 495 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Russia, with 290 cases in the capital alone.