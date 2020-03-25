taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.3946
Euro
6.915
Altın
1604.13
Borsa
90860
Gram Altın
329.908
Bitcoin
43149.25

Putin visits coronavirus patients in Moscow

Russian President toured the facility, including the wards, wearing a special protective suit.

AA | 25.03.2020 - 11:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited on Tuesday patients receiving treatment for coronavirus in a hospital in Moscow.

Putin thanked the hospital's head physician, Denis Protsenko, on how things were progressing, saying it operated "like clockwork, a well-oiled machine."

"IT IS WONDERFUL TO SEE PATIENTS ARE GETTING BETTER"

"I could see how seriously ill patients are being cared for, with three specialists working on one patient at once," he said.

Putin visits coronavirus patients in Moscow

"It is wonderful to see patients who are getting better and returning to normal life. They owe it largely to you. Sometimes, I know this for myself; you just need to know how to organize work properly. You have done it. This is a good example of how to go about this kind of work."

Putin visits coronavirus patients in Moscow

After the visit, Putin held a meeting with the Cabinet, where a decision was made to close cinemas, night clubs and hookah lounges across the country.

At least 495 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Russia, with 290 cases in the capital alone.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel confirms five deaths from coronavirus
The ministry said 37 patients are in critical condition, while 49 have recovered from the virus.
Germany mask shipment lost in Kenya
The shipment was due in Germany on March 20 but never arrived after disappearing at the end of last week at an airport in Kenya.
Italy’s death toll rises by 743 in one day
The country has seen more fatalities than any other country, with the latest figures showing that 6,820 people have died from the infection in barely a month.
US coronavirus outbreak may end in 8-10 weeks
Pentagon leaders held a virtual town hall at the Pentagon to respond to personnel questions.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüse karşı ekonomik tedbirler TBMM'den geçti
Koronavirüse karşı ekonomik tedbirler TBMM'den geçti
415
Almanya'nın sipariş ettiği 6 milyon maske kayboldu
Almanya'nın sipariş ettiği 6 milyon maske kayboldu
59
İstanbul'da yasağa uymayan 2 dernekte 20 kişi toplandı
İstanbul'da yasağa uymayan 2 dernekte 20 kişi toplandı
97
Esper: Koronavirüs ülkede 8-10 haftada gerileyecek
Esper: Koronavirüs ülkede 8-10 haftada gerileyecek
31
İstanbul'da 24 aile hekimi ile hemşirede korona çıktı
İstanbul'da 24 aile hekimi ile hemşirede korona çıktı
117
Türkiye'ye dönmek isteyen öğrencilerin tahliyesi bitti
Türkiye'ye dönmek isteyen öğrencilerin tahliyesi bitti
95
ABD'den korona için tazminat talebi
ABD'den korona için tazminat talebi
228
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir