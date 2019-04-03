taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6231
Euro
6.3196
Altın
1289.49
Borsa
94421.1
Gram Altın
233.349

Putin visits new Mercedes assembly plant in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the Mercedes Benz automobile assembly plant in the Industrial Park Esipovo located in Moscow.

Haber Merkezi | 03.04.2019 - 17:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Putin visits new Mercedes assembly plant in Moscow

Despite that the European Union has been laying an economic embargo on Russia for years, recently it turns out that Germany had flouted the ban several times.

MERCEDES'S FIRST FACTORY IN RUSSIA

German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz's 250 million euro Russia plant, built by Turkey's ESTA Construction, was inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin.

Putin visits new Mercedes assembly plant in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined the opening ceremony of a Mercedes-Benz factory in Moscow with his Russian made Aurus presidential car.

Putin visits new Mercedes assembly plant in Moscow

The plant, which stands out as Mercedes-Benz/Daimler's largest investment and first automobile factory in Russia, was named after Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth.

Putin visits new Mercedes assembly plant in Moscow

Here, Mercedes-Benz E and SUV models will be manufactured with the CKD (complete knock-down) technique.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
YSK Başkanı: İtirazlar değerlendiriliyor

YSK Başkanı: İtirazlar değerlendiriliyor

644
Kartal Belediyesi dikilen yapıda düzeltme yapıyor

Kartal Belediyesi dikilen yapıda düzeltme yapıyor

194
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan YSK'ya çağrı

Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan YSK'ya çağrı

1467
Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

332
Belediyenin afişine saldıran kadın

Belediyenin afişine saldıran kadın

528
İBB binasına İmamoğlu pankartı asıldı

İBB binasına İmamoğlu pankartı asıldı

444
AK Parti: Çözüm seçim kurullarında

AK Parti: Çözüm seçim kurullarında

416
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir