Putin was not invited to the Normandy summit

Western leaders have gathered in Normandy have paid homage to veterans and those who died during the World War II landing of Allied forces in northern France on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day.

REUTERS | 07.06.2019 - 09:32..
US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May joined Macron at separate ceremonies along a 80km stretch of Normandy coastline, where more than 150,000 soldiers landed on June 6, 1944, under a hail of German fire.

"I HAVE PLENTY OF THINGS TO DO HERE"

In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who last attended D-Day ceremonies five years ago, said he wasn't offended that Britain did not invite him to the ceremonies this year.

Speaking at a meeting with international news agency chiefs, Putin said on June 6 that he has "plenty of other things to do." "We don't invite everyone to every event either," Putin said. "Why should they invite me? Am I a ceremonial bystander? I have plenty of things to do here. It's no problem at all."

