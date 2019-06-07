Putin was not invited to the Normandy summit

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May joined Macron at separate ceremonies along a 80km stretch of Normandy coastline, where more than 150,000 soldiers landed on June 6, 1944, under a hail of German fire.

"I HAVE PLENTY OF THINGS TO DO HERE"

In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who last attended D-Day ceremonies five years ago, said he wasn't offended that Britain did not invite him to the ceremonies this year.

Speaking at a meeting with international news agency chiefs, Putin said on June 6 that he has "plenty of other things to do." "We don't invite everyone to every event either," Putin said. "Why should they invite me? Am I a ceremonial bystander? I have plenty of things to do here. It's no problem at all."