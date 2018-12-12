Qatar Amir inaugurated Water Security Reservoirs Project

The QR14.5bn project has a total water storage capacity of about 1,500 million gallons and was implemented by Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa).

Addressing the opening ceremony, H.E. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said that the project is the largest in the world and contains a huge strategic reservoir that raises the country’s water storage by about 1,500 million gallons, which is an increase of 155 percent.

He pointed out that this phase of the project will ensure water security for the State until 2026, followed by future stages that will meet water demand even after the year 2036 by adding additional reservoirs.

It is a key project in achieving the country’s water security and a clear declaration of the ability and readiness of the water sector in the State of Qatar to meet the development requirements witnessed by the country in the present and future, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs said.