Quake rocks western Turkey for second time in a day

4.6-magnitude-earthquake struck at depth of 3.7 miles, says Turkey's Disaster Management Authority.

AA | 02.02.2020 - 16:42..
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey's western province of Manisa early Sunday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred in the Akhisar district at 3.23 a.m. local time (1223GMT) at a depth of six kilometers (3.7 miles), said AFAD.

A SERIES OF EARTHQUAKES

A number of aftershocks jolted the area following the earthquake, it added.

Turkey has been hit by a series of earthquakes since the start of the year as a 5.4 magnitude quake Jan. 22 jolted Manisa, while Ankara was rattled Jan. 23 by a 4.5 magnitude tremor.

The worst of the quakes took place on Jan. 24 when eastern Elazig province was hit with a 6.8-magnitude earthquake which led to deaths of 41 people and injured 1,600 others. The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Georgia and Syria.

Another 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Kirkagac district of Manisa on Sunday, according to AFAD.

