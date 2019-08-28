taraftar değil haberciyiz
Queen approves Johnson’s parliament suspension plan

British prime minister Boris Johnson had asked Queen Elizabeth to suspend the parliament, just weeks before the Brexit deadline.

REUTERS | 28.08.2019 - 17:20..
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament, a statement from the official body of advisers to the Queen, known as the Privy Council, said on Wednesday.

PARLIAMENT WILL BE SUSPENDED IN SEPTEMBER

The statement confirmed that parliament would be suspended on a day between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, until Oct. 14.

Queen approves Johnson’s parliament suspension plan

"It is this day ordered by Her Majesty in Council that the Parliament be prorogued on a day no earlier than Monday the 9th day of September and no later than Thursday the 12th day of September 2019 to Monday the 14th day of October 2019," the statement said.

