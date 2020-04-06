taraftar değil haberciyiz
Queen Elizabeth addresses Brits as coronavirus spreads

Excluding her yearly Christmas messages, it is only the fifth special televised broadcast the longest-reigning monarch has given in her 65-year-reign.

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK and Commonwealth on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Together we are tackling this disease and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she said. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” she said.

"WE WILL SUCCEED"

The Queen, 93, pre-recorded the message earlier in the week. It was broadcast at 8 p.m. local time. It was recorded at the Windsor Castle, where she is staying with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98.

The Queen thanked staff in the country’s National Health Service, saying: “I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all.

“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times. The moments when the UK has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit,” she said.

The Queen instilled a sense of hope and pride in her country and commonwealth, saying: "We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us.” “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge."

