taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9316
Euro
7.5373
Altın
1683.68
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
375.252
Bitcoin
48890.49

Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans due to coronavirus

Buckingham Palace last month said a parade to celebrate the Queen’s official birthday, which is celebrated in June, would not go ahead in its traditional form.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans due to coronavirus

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her 94th birthday in any special way and has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark the occasion because it would not be appropriate while the country battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

BRITAIN IS ONE OF THE WORST-HIT COUNTRIES ACROSS EUROPE

Britain is at or near the peak of an outbreak in which more than 14,000 people have already died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.

Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans due to coronavirus

Ceremonial gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various location across London, are typically used by the royal family to mark special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays. The Queen’s birthday is on April 21.

The Queen was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances, a royal source said.

Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans due to coronavirus

It is believed to be the first such request in the Queen’s 68-year reign, the source said. ‘We will not be marking Her Majesty’s birthday in any special way’ this year due to the #coronavirus crisis,” ITV reporter Chris Ship, who first reported the queen’s request, tweeted citing a source.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus deaths continue rising across world
More coronavirus cases and deaths were reported in several countries on Saturday.
Belgium's death toll rises to 5,453
Currently, 5,069 patients are in hospital – 1,119 of them in intensive care – while recoveries are up to 8,348 as 387 people were discharged over the past 24 hours.
Death toll in Spain from coronavirus hits 20,000
Spain has also recently ordered a recall of nearly 1 million masks that were proven to be ineffective. Spain’s health professionals had been using them for weeks.
Serbia converts fair hall to hospital
According to the sources, over 400 virus patients are being treated at the fair hall hospital.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
Sağlık Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Eve Sığar uygulaması kullanıma açıldı
165
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
Pars'ın mezar taşı büyük üzüntü yaşattı
328
Türbede hakaretler savuran provokatör gözaltında
Türbede hakaretler savuran provokatör gözaltında
518
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
Çin ile ABD arasında koronavirüs gerilimi
249
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
218
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
83
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
87
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir