taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9177
Euro
6.5812
Altın
1478.41
Borsa
111450.58
Gram Altın
281.388
Bitcoin
42225.02

Queen Elizabeth reopens UK Parliament

The Queen delivered the program of the Boris Johnson government in the House of Lords.

REUTERS | 20.12.2019 - 12:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s main priority is to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31 and then negotiate a free trade deal with the European Union and other leading global economies, Queen Elizabeth said on Thursday, outlining his plans.

FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

In a ceremony marking the opening of the new parliament after Johnson won a national election last week, Elizabeth listed his government’s program.

Queen Elizabeth reopens UK Parliament

“My government’s priority is to deliver the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on the 31st of January,” she told members of the upper and lower houses of parliament.

Queen Elizabeth reopens UK Parliament

“Thereafter my ministers will seek a future relationship with the European Union based on a free trade agreement that benefits the whole of the United Kingdom. They will also begin trade negotiations with other leading global economies.” she added.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

844
Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

485
TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

108
Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

51
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda tur atlayan takımlar

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda tur atlayan takımlar

24
ABD Büyükelçisi Satterfield, HDP'yi ziyaret etti

ABD Büyükelçisi Satterfield, HDP'yi ziyaret etti

309
Bakan Abdulhamit Gül, 'iyi hal' indirimini eleştirdi

Bakan Abdulhamit Gül, 'iyi hal' indirimini eleştirdi

208
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir