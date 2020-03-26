Queen Elizabeth shares picture of Johnson meeting

Buckingham Palace reaffirmed on Thursdat that Queen Elizabeth is "in good health" following the news that Prince Charles has contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” reads today's statement. “The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

SHE DIDN'T MISS HER WEEKLY MEETING WITH JOHNSON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the prince a speedy recovery and was due to hold his weekly audience with the queen by telephone, Johnson’s spokesman said.

"The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign." Royal Family tweet said.

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is displaying what Clarence House said were mild symptoms but remains in good health and has been working from his Birkhall residence in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative.