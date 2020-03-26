taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4713
Euro
7.0831
Altın
1606.22
Borsa
89413.46
Gram Altın
335.263
Bitcoin
43098.18

Queen Elizabeth shares picture of Johnson meeting

UK Royal Family Twitter account posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth and Boris Johnson speaking on the telephone to each other.

REUTERS | 26.03.2020 - 11:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Buckingham Palace reaffirmed on Thursdat that Queen Elizabeth is "in good health" following the news that Prince Charles has contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” reads today's statement. “The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

SHE DIDN'T MISS HER WEEKLY MEETING WITH JOHNSON

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the prince a speedy recovery and was due to hold his weekly audience with the queen by telephone, Johnson’s spokesman said.

Queen Elizabeth shares picture of Johnson meeting

"The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign." Royal Family tweet said.

Queen Elizabeth shares picture of Johnson meeting

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is displaying what Clarence House said were mild symptoms but remains in good health and has been working from his Birkhall residence in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative.

Queen Elizabeth shares picture of Johnson meeting

İlginizi Çekebilir
All air traffic stopped in Russia due to the outbreak
Russian government also closed all cinemas, gyms, night clubs and other amusement facilities to avoid gatherings.
Trump declares Florida and Texas disaster areas
US President’s declaration came after the coronavirus outbreak.
US Senate approves $2-trillion aid package
The bill is the third congressional effort to aid America in the grip of the outbreak and is the largest effort taken thus far.
Switzerland authorities report 100 deaths
Swiss health minister says the country has one of the highest coronavirus testing rates and over 74,000 tests were negative.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'dan 4 suça af yok
Erdoğan'dan 4 suça af yok
282
Sigaranın ÖTV oranı değişmedi, puronun ÖTV oranı arttı
Sigaranın ÖTV oranı değişmedi, puronun ÖTV oranı arttı
134
ABD'nin Teksas ve Florida eyatlerinde OHAL ilan edildi
ABD'nin Teksas ve Florida eyatlerinde OHAL ilan edildi
78
Bursa'da koronavirüs tedbirlerine uymayan yerlere baskın
Bursa'da koronavirüs tedbirlerine uymayan yerlere baskın
68
Solum cihazlarının ihracatına kısıtlama geldi
Solum cihazlarının ihracatına kısıtlama geldi
55
İstanbul'da evde kal çağrısına 'uyanlar ve uymayanlar'
İstanbul'da evde kal çağrısına 'uyanlar ve uymayanlar'
190
Honda çalışanları, öğle yemeğini mesafeli yiyor
Honda çalışanları, öğle yemeğini mesafeli yiyor
101
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir