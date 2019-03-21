taraftar değil haberciyiz
Racism has sharply increased in Austria, report says

According to a report released by ZARA, the number of race-related incidents has reached a new high.

21.03.2019 - 17:51
  1. Haberler
  2. World
The number of reported race-related incidents in Austria in 2017 increased to a new high of 1,162, watchdog group Zivilcourage und Anti-Rassismus-Arbeit (ZARA) revealed on Wednesday.

"RACISM IS EVERYWHERE"

In its latest report, ZARA said the highest proportion of racist incidents, 44 percent, were made in articles, posts, and comments on the Internet. These are often directed at Muslims, refugees, or are of an anti-Semitic nature.

"Racism is still everywhere", deplored CEO Hans Dieter Schindlauer in a press conference. ZARA head Claudia Schafer said that it would be of benefit if the government would take a joint stance against racism in Austria, rather than officials occasionally addressing the issue on an individual basis.

 

