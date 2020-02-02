taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.985
Euro
6.6384
Altın
1586.67
Borsa
119140.08
Gram Altın
305.371
Bitcoin
55861.31

Racist Brexit poster demands people to speak English

We do not tolerate people speaking other languages, says notice displayed in a block of flats in UK’s Norwich.

AA | 02.02.2020 - 16:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

British police is investigating a racist Brexit poster that demands residents of a council block to speak no other languages but English or leave the country.

The notice discovered on a fire door of council flats in Norwich was shared on Twitter after it was spotted by residents Friday morning before the Brexit deadline.

"SPEAK ENGLISH OR MOVE OUT!"

“As we finally have our great country back we feel there is one rule to that needs to be made clear to residents,” the notice said under the title “Happy Brexit Day.” “We do not tolerate people speaking other languages than English in the flats. We are now our own country again and the Queen's English [sic.] is the spoken tongue here,” it said.

“If you do want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of the country you came from, then we suggest you return to that place and return your flat to the council so they can let British people live here and we can return to what was normality before you infected this once great island. It is a simple choice, obey the rule of the majority or leave. You won’t have long till our government will implement rules that will put British first. So, best evolve or leave,” it added.

Racist Brexit poster demands people to speak English

POLICE: WE TAKE THIS VERY SERIOUSLY

Norwich City Council reacted to the poster, saying it won’t tolerate this behavior. “As soon as we became aware of this incident, we reported it to Norfolk Police and they are investigating,” the council said in a statement.

"We take this very seriously and encourage residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns," it added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UN hails designation of new PM in Iraq
Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign Nov. 29. His resignation was accepted Dec.1.
Arab League rejects Trump's so-called peace plan
The Arab League has completely rejected US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan during an emergency meeting in Egypt's capital.
US House votes to stop Trump’s reckless acts on Iran
House lawmakers voted 228-to-175 to approve a bill that would block Trump from using any federal government money for "military force against Iran" that had not been authorized by Congress.
Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya
France is unconditionally supporting Khalifa Haftar to have its say on natural resources in Libya, says Foreign Ministry.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ankara'da su kuyruğu

Ankara'da su kuyruğu

365
Bakan Selçuk'a EYT'deki son durum soruldu

Bakan Selçuk'a EYT'deki son durum soruldu

1234
Endonezya, koronavirüse karşı spreyle önlem aldı

Endonezya, koronavirüse karşı spreyle önlem aldı

66
Çin'den Türkiye'ye uçakla gelenler karantinaya alındı

Çin'den Türkiye'ye uçakla gelenler karantinaya alındı

77
Prof.Dr. Ercan: 2020, Türkiye'nin deprem yılı olacak

Prof.Dr. Ercan: 2020, Türkiye'nin deprem yılı olacak

87
Ramazan Kurtoğlu'nun esprisi güldürmedi

Ramazan Kurtoğlu'nun esprisi güldürmedi

136
Meghan Markle televizyon programı yapacak

Meghan Markle televizyon programı yapacak

25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir