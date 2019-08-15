taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5863
Euro
6.2315
Altın
1516.44
Borsa
97333.99
Gram Altın
271.591

Radioactive iodine detected by Russian border days after

The samples were collected in the period Aug. 9-12, while the accident in the Arkhangelsk region of northern Russia occurred on Aug. 8.

REUTERS | 15.08.2019 - 16:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Norway’s nuclear safety authority is analyzing tiny amounts of radioactive iodine detected in the air in northern Norway in the days after a deadly explosion during a rocket engine test over the border in Russia.

Russia’s state nuclear agency, Rosatom, said on Saturday that five people killed in the blast were its staff members, and the accident involved "isotope power sources", giving no further details.

RADIATION LEVELS ARE NOT NORMAL

Norway’s radiation and nuclear safety authority DSA said it had detected the radioactive iodine at its air filter station in Svanhovd, which is by the Russian border. A river separates the two countries.

Radioactive iodine detected by Russian border days after

"At present it is not possible to determine if the last iodine detection is linked to the accident in Arkhangelsk last week. DSA continues more frequent sampling and analysis," DSA said.

Such radiation measurements are not unusual in Norway, as its monitoring stations detect radioactive iodine about six to eight times a year and the source is usually unknown.

Russia’s state weather service said on Tuesday that radiation levels in the city of Severodvinsk had spiked by up to 16 times last Thursday, while medics who treated victims of the accident have been sent to Moscow for a medical examination, the TASS news agency reported.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul-İzmir otoyolu üzerinde bayram trafiği yok

İstanbul-İzmir otoyolu üzerinde bayram trafiği yok

361
Asgari maktu vergi tutarı sigarada arttı

Asgari maktu vergi tutarı sigarada arttı

326
Sapık milyarderin villasında Bill Clinton tablosu

Sapık milyarderin villasında Bill Clinton tablosu

48
Cem Yılmaz: Delirmişler

Cem Yılmaz: Delirmişler

154
Suriyeliler bayram tatilinde plajlarında

Suriyeliler bayram tatilinde plajlarında

117
TEM’de seyir halindeki otobüs cayır cayır yandı

TEM’de seyir halindeki otobüs cayır cayır yandı

228
Mustafa Sandal arkadaşları ile tatile çıktı

Mustafa Sandal arkadaşları ile tatile çıktı

66
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir