taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6212
Euro
6.3284
Altın
1294.1
Borsa
94358.4
Gram Altın
233.799

Recounting process is not unprecedented, says Turkey’s election body

Ballot challenges in a huge metropolis like Istanbul make headlines, says the head of election authority.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 14:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Reassessing invalid votes is not an unprecedented process, as such procedures were done in previous elections as well, said the head of Turkey's election authority on Wednesday.

"SUCH PROCESSES ATTRACT ATTENTION"

Addressing Sunday’s local Turkish elections, which have triggered recounts and legal challenges over invalid ballots, Sadi Güven, head of the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK), said: "The recounting process is not only evaluated in terms of the objecting party."

Recounting process is not unprecedented, says Turkey’s election body

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, Guven said the examination of invalid ballots includes all parties in accordance with the criteria in Article 298 of Turkey’s election law and YSK rules.

Such processes, which often occur during elections, have attracted attention as they are taking place in Istanbul, a metropolis of some 16 million people, he added.

"RE-EXAMINE SOME VOTES"

Early Wednesday, responding to a legal challenge by the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, the council decided to re-examine some votes in seven districts of Istanbul from the weekend local elections.

Recounting process is not unprecedented, says Turkey’s election body

Bayram Şenocak, the party’s Istanbul provincial head, said it had found "significant discrepancies" in the poll results.

In the Istanbul mayor’s race, Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), with 48.79 percent of the votes, currently has a narrow lead over the AK Party’s Binali Yıldırım, with 48.51 percent.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kartal Belediyesi dikilen yapıda düzeltme yapıyor

Kartal Belediyesi dikilen yapıda düzeltme yapıyor

163
Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

Mardin'de seçimi havaya ateş açarak kutlayanlar oldu

299
Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan YSK'ya çağrı

Ekrem İmamoğlu'ndan YSK'ya çağrı

1159
YSK Başkanı: İtirazlar değerlendiriliyor

YSK Başkanı: İtirazlar değerlendiriliyor

387
Belediyenin afişine saldıran kadın

Belediyenin afişine saldıran kadın

454
Elazığ'ın tek kadın ve en genç muhtarı

Elazığ'ın tek kadın ve en genç muhtarı

99
Benzine 19 kuruş zam geldi

Benzine 19 kuruş zam geldi

287
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir