Recovered patients test positive for coronavirus again in S. Korea

South Korean officials on Friday reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL INVESTIGATIONS STILL UNDER WAY

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.

South Korean health officials said it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still under way.

The prospect of people being re-infected with the virus is of international concern, as many countries are hoping that infected populations will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

The South Korean figure had risen from 51 such cases on Monday. Nearly 7,000 South Koreans have been reported as recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.