'Reform in the structure of the UN Security Council is a must'

Addressing at the meeting of OIC’s Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation,Erdoğan expressed that international organizations have disappointed Muslims over Palestine and civil wars

AA | 28.11.2018 - 12:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued statements at the 34th Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"As long as Muslims and people defend justice and freedom, Palestine will continue to exist," Erdoğan told the meeting. He said Turkey will encourage its people to visit Jerusalem "so occupiers will not dim the lights of the holy city".

"NATIONAL CURRENCIES ARE IMPORTANT FOR LIBERATION"

President also expressed that international organizations have disappointed Muslims over Palestine and civil wars, although Muslims pressed them for solutions. "From Syria to Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, the crisis and the bloodshed in the region stem from the lines drawn after World War I. We should not fall into trap of those who give more weight to a drop of oil than a drop of blood," Erdoğan said. "If millions are poor and starving in Yemen, Muslims are responsible for that and not others," he added.

'Reform in the structure of the UN Security Council is a must'

Regarding the national currency using in the bilateral trades, "Using national currencies in trade among Islamic countries is important for liberation from imperialist shackles," he said, underlining that increasing trade among members of the OIC’s economic cooperation committee makes them strong.

The Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), established in 1981, is one of four standing committees of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

