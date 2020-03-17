taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4684
Euro
7.1671
Altın
1471.92
Borsa
82103.7
Gram Altın
305.167
Bitcoin
34395.55

Refugees await at Greek-Turkish border

Turkey had stopped trying to block asylum seekers from reaching the Greek border by land late last month.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 12:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

For over two weeks now, thousands of asylum seekers have been continuing to wait at the Turkish-Greek border with hopes of reaching Europe soon.

However, they have to survive the worsening weather conditions in makeshift tents with their kids.

GREEK FORCES USE TEAR GAS, BULLETS

They are also suffering from the harsh actions of the Greek border forces when they get closer to the border gates. Greek forces use tear gas, water cannon, gas bombs, at the migrants and even throw stones directly to push-back the asylum seekers.

Refugees await at Greek-Turkish border

Greece has also been accused of using tear and pepper gas past its expiration date and thus doubly unsafe. Nearly 2,500 have been wounded by the measures used by Greek border guards, and several people killed.

Refugees await at Greek-Turkish border

The country accuses the EU of failing to uphold its half of the 2016 migrant deal and warns of a million more refugees poised across the border in Idlib, Syria,

İlginizi Çekebilir
Airbus suspends production in France, Spain amid outbreak
The company had drawn up contingency plans to slow or stop production if France was placed under a drastic lockdown due to coronavirus.
Volunteers test first coronavirus vaccine in US
A healthy volunteer in Seattle is the first person in the US who received a dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine as part of a new clinical trial.
Trump signals end of summer for end of outbreak
Speaking to the reporters at the White House, "People are talking about July, August, something like that," said US president.
Russia takes strict measures as coronavirus spreads
All border crossings for foreigners were banned except employees of diplomatic missions, Russian authorities said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
Korona aşısı ilk kez denendi
206
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, korona bilgilendirmesi yapacak
277
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu FETÖ'den tutuklandı
133
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
Benzine 25 kuruş indirim geliyor
183
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
Fransa'da koronavirüs nedeniyle kısmi sokağa çıkma yasağı
68
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
CHP'ye göre Türkiye'de hasta yatağı sayısı az
629
Avrupalılar stok yapıyor
Avrupalılar stok yapıyor
210
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir