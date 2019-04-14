taraftar değil haberciyiz
Regime airstrike injures five civilians in Idlib

Five civilians were injured in a regime airstrike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency on Sunday.

AA | 14.04.2019 - 14:46..
The overnight attack targeted the towns of Urum al-Jawz and Bsanqul and Jabal al-Arabaeen, which overlooks the town of Ariha, it said.

THE ATTACK CONTINUE

White Helmets said three children were among those injured in the attack. In September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited.

Regime airstrike injures five civilians in Idlib

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

