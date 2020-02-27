taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1651
Euro
6.7518
Altın
1646.49
Borsa
113675.86
Gram Altın
326.875
Bitcoin
54691.87

Regime attacks kill children in Syria

Assad forces continue violating cease-fire to target civilians in embattled Idlib.

AA | 27.02.2020 - 11:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Four civilians, including three children, were killed by artillery fire in an area of northwestern Syria under a nominal cease-fire, local sources said on Thursday.

CHILDREN AMONG DEAD

Four civilians were killed in the attacks, carried out by Assad regime forces and Iranian-backed terror groups in the embattled Idlib province, Syria’s Civil Defense (White Helmets) said.

Regime attacks kill children in Syria

The regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the zone.

Regime attacks kill children in Syria

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Regime attacks kill children in Syria

İlginizi Çekebilir
Washington Post hails Turkey’s efforts in Syria
The US daily also slammed the muted reaction to Idlib offensive.
Trump asks for $2.5 billion to fight coronavirus
Trump's supplemental request from US Congress for funding to fight the spread of the virus and for vaccine development research, White House says.
Pakistan, Georgia confirm first coronavirus cases
Covid-19 is believed to have entered Georgia from neighboring Iran while two 2 patients confirmed to be infected in Pakistan.
Russian attacks continue hitting civilians in Syria's Idl
Local sources reported that Russian warplanes and regime forces target Syrian villages in the de-escalation zone, killed four civilians.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İdlib'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu
İdlib'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu
751
Suudi Arabistan umre ziyaretlerini askıya aldı
Suudi Arabistan umre ziyaretlerini askıya aldı
104
Trump, koronavirüse karşı 2,5 milyar dolar istedi
Trump, koronavirüse karşı 2,5 milyar dolar istedi
77
SMO, Serakib'i ele geçirdi
SMO, Serakib'i ele geçirdi
73
Hindistan'da Müslümanlara eziyet sürüyor
Hindistan'da Müslümanlara eziyet sürüyor
389
ABD gazetesi Suriye konusunda Türkiye'yi övdü
ABD gazetesi Suriye konusunda Türkiye'yi övdü
97
İmralı yangını Süleyman Soylu'ya soruldu
İmralı yangını Süleyman Soylu'ya soruldu
47
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir