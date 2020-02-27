Regime attacks kill children in Syria

Four civilians, including three children, were killed by artillery fire in an area of northwestern Syria under a nominal cease-fire, local sources said on Thursday.

CHILDREN AMONG DEAD

Four civilians were killed in the attacks, carried out by Assad regime forces and Iranian-backed terror groups in the embattled Idlib province, Syria’s Civil Defense (White Helmets) said.

The regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the zone.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.