Regime attacks killed 3 civilians in Syria

A total of three civilians were killed and six others injured in regime's attacks on residential areas in Syria's northern de-escalation zones on Tuesday, local sources said.

AA | 01.05.2019 - 16:35..
Three civilians have been killed and six others injured in regime attacks on residential areas in Syria’s northern de-escalation zones, local sources said on Wednesday.

THE ATTACK CONTINUE

The overnight airstrikes and shelling targeted Idlib province's towns of Termela, Keferin, Mintar as well as Hama province's villages of Kafrnabuda, Al-Sahir, Al-Inkawi, Al-Tuweina, Al-Hamra, Al-Hawash, Al-Hawija and Al-Huwaiz.



Regime forces also attacked Rashidin and Khan Al-Asal regions in Aleppo province, the sources said. According to sources with the White Helmets civil defense agency, two civilians were killed and another two injured in Kafrnabuda. Another civilian was killed and four others were injured in Aleppo's Rashidin and Khan Al-Asal.



Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited. Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

