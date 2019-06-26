taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7769
Euro
6.5687
Altın
1407.19
Borsa
95633.28
Gram Altın
261.195

Regime attacks killed four civilians in Idlib

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

AA | 26.06.2019 - 13:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Four civilians were killed in airstrikes by Bashar al-Assad regime forces and Russia on de-escalation zones in northern Syria on Sunday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.

FOUR DEAD

An airstrike targeted the town of Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province, leaving two civilians dead, the White Helmets said. One civilian was also killed in another airstrike in the village of Fleife, and another in the village of Sheikh Dames, it said.

Regime attacks killed four civilians in Idlib

According to the Syrian opposition, the attack on Khan Shaykhun was carried out by a Russian warplane that took off from the Khmeimim airbase in Latakia.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunan askerinin üniformasında Türk ordusuna hakaret peçi

Yunan askerinin üniformasında Türk ordusuna hakaret peçi

141
Temel Karamollaoğlu: AK Partililere kapımız açık

Temel Karamollaoğlu: AK Partililere kapımız açık

524
Binali Yıldırım, milletvekilliğine geri döndü

Binali Yıldırım, milletvekilliğine geri döndü

235
Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan seçim sonuçları açıklaması

Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan seçim sonuçları açıklaması

334
İmamoğlu, kendine karşı bildiri okuyanları kovmayacak

İmamoğlu, kendine karşı bildiri okuyanları kovmayacak

361
Deren Talu'dan bikinili poz

Deren Talu'dan bikinili poz

65
Game of Thrones'un yeni dizisinden ilk fotoğraf

Game of Thrones'un yeni dizisinden ilk fotoğraf

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir