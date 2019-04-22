Regime forces kill civilian in Syria

A civilian was killed while three others were injured on Monday when Syrian regime forces shelled opposition-held positions in northern Syria’s de-escalation zones, according to local sources.

SHELLING TARGETED VILLAGES

The sources, speaking anonymously for security reasons, told Anadolu Agency that the shelling had targeted a popular market in the Saraqip district on Idlib's southern outskirts. Other attacks were reported in Idlib’s town of Al-Tamanah and Kafr Zita village, along with the villages of Tel Wasit and Al-Mansoura in Hama province’s northern countryside.

Last September, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.