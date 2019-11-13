Istanbul prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a recently released member of FETO, the terror group responsible for the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

HE WAS SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON

The warrant was issued for Ahmet Altan, who was recently sentenced to over 10 years in prison for aiding the terror group but was released on Nov. 4 under judicial control.

After prosecutors objected to his release on Nov. 6, a court sustained the objection and revoked the decision to release him.

Released FETO member arrested due to objections WATCH

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which martyred 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.