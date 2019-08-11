taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4914
Euro
6.1542
Altın
1497.37
Borsa
99405.03
Gram Altın
264.4

Released Turkish sailors arrived in Turkey

Ten Turkish sailors were abducted by Nigerian gunmen last month arrived at Istanbul Airport on Sunday.

AA | 11.08.2019 - 13:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Ten Turkish sailors, who were released on Friday after being kidnapped by gunmen off Nigeria last month, safely arrived homeland Sunday morning.

Hakan Çakar, a kidnapped sailor, said that armed pirates had hijacked the ship, and took crew to a forest.

"TODAY IS MY SECOND BIRTHDAY"

"We didn't know what was their purpose. They didn't say anything," he said, adding that they were held in "very difficult conditions" in a shed. Çakar also said that all his thoughts were with his family and Turkey after abducted. "Today is my second birthday," he exclaimed.

Released Turkish sailors arrived in Turkey

Selçuk Esenyel -- a lawyer sent by the ship owner company to negotiate with the pirates, said that health condition of all 10 crew members was good.

Released Turkish sailors arrived in Turkey

In mid-July, 10 Turkish sailors traveling aboard the Ivory Coast-bound Turkish ship Paksoy-1 were abducted off Nigeria.

Released Turkish sailors arrived in Turkey WATCH

The ship was operated by the Kadioglu Maritime and had 18 crew on board at the time it was attacked by pirates suspected to be from Nigeria's volatile delta region, according to a local official.

Released Turkish sailors arrived in Turkey

On the day of the incident, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said that initiatives had been taken for the release of the Turkish men.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

Mahmud Abbas: İsrail'in kaçak yapıları bir gün yok olacak

120
Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

Rusya, orman yangınlarında iklim silahından şüpheleniyor

63
Vicente Luque, Mike Perry'nin burnunu kırdı

Vicente Luque, Mike Perry'nin burnunu kırdı

68
Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

Konya'da mühimmat taşıyan kamyonda yangın

122
Fenerbahçe, Cumhuriyet Kupası'nda ikinci oldu

Fenerbahçe, Cumhuriyet Kupası'nda ikinci oldu

231
Acemi kasaplar yine kendilerini kesti

Acemi kasaplar yine kendilerini kesti

100
Sabri Sarıoğlu: Galatasaray verdiği sözü tutmadı

Sabri Sarıoğlu: Galatasaray verdiği sözü tutmadı

69
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir