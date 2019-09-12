taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6622
Euro
6.2547
Altın
1514.19
Borsa
102335.94
Gram Altın
275.858
Bitcoin
58355.17

Report claims Israel planted devices to spy US

Israel reportedly planted StingRay surveillance devices near the White House in an attempt to capture President Donald Trump's phones.

AA | 12.09.2019 - 17:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An investigation by the FBI and other U.S. agencies concluded that Israel was responsible from the act, according to a Politico report citing former three U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

"It was pretty clear that the Israelis were responsible," one US official told the Politico on condition of anonymity.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS NOT MADE ANY STATEMENT YET

A spokesperson from the Israeli embassy in the US immediately denied the allegations and called them ''absolute nonsense''.

Report claims Israel planted devices to spy US

''Israel doesn’t conduct espionage operations in the United States, period," Elad Strohmayer told Politico.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şehit ailelerine hakaret eden zanlı yakalandı

Şehit ailelerine hakaret eden zanlı yakalandı

353
Seks yaparkan ölen çalışanın ailesine iş kazası tazminatı

Seks yaparkan ölen çalışanın ailesine iş kazası tazminatı

62
Merkez Bankası faizi bir kez daha düşürdü

Merkez Bankası faizi bir kez daha düşürdü

252
Faiz kararı sonrasında dolar çakıldı

Faiz kararı sonrasında dolar çakıldı

276
Van'da saklandığı mağaradan çıkarılan PKK'lı terörist

Van'da saklandığı mağaradan çıkarılan PKK'lı terörist

178
Kamil Koç'un Almanlara satışına Rekabet Kurumu onay verdi

Kamil Koç'un Almanlara satışına Rekabet Kurumu onay verdi

189
Şenol Güneş özel aracı reddetti

Şenol Güneş özel aracı reddetti

255
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir