Rescue efforts continues after deadly quake

AFAD said rescue work continues with more than 3,700 personnel from various organizations along with 554 vehicles, three drones, a helicopter, a plane and 17 sniffer dogs in the region.

39 DEAD, 1,466 INJURED

Also, tents, beds, blankets, food items and mobile kitchens were sent to the quake-hit areas.

At least 39 people died in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake while at least 1,466 were injured.

More than 530 aftershocks, nine above a 4.0- magnitude, occurred after the quake in Elazig province. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.