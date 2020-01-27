taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9454
Euro
6.5581
Altın
1579.46
Borsa
122141.75
Gram Altın
302.151
Bitcoin
51135.95

Rescue efforts continues after deadly quake

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) continues to search and rescue efforts in eastern Elazig province after a powerful earthquake hit the region at 8.55 p.m.

AA | 27.01.2020 - 09:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

AFAD said rescue work continues with more than 3,700 personnel from various organizations along with 554 vehicles, three drones, a helicopter, a plane and 17 sniffer dogs in the region.

39 DEAD, 1,466 INJURED

Also, tents, beds, blankets, food items and mobile kitchens were sent to the quake-hit areas.

Rescue efforts continues after deadly quake

At least 39 people died in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake while at least 1,466 were injured.

Rescue efforts continues after deadly quake

More than 530 aftershocks, nine above a 4.0- magnitude, occurred after the quake in Elazig province. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Rescue efforts continues after deadly quake

İlginizi Çekebilir
Basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Bryant was known since his playing days to travel frequently by helicopter to avoid the Los Angeles area’s notorious traffic.
Iraqi forces hit US Embassy in Baghdad
No casualties or material damage reported from attacks on high-security Green Zone.
French government confirms 3 coronavirus cases
France confirmed that patients had traveled to China recently.
Security forces reopen the roads in Iraq’s Baghdad
Vehicles drive through a road reopened by security forces after it was blocked by anti-government.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 80'e yükseldi

Koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 80'e yükseldi

63
Emre Kocadağ: Beşiktaş masaya yumruğunu vuracak

Emre Kocadağ: Beşiktaş masaya yumruğunu vuracak

90
Kobe Bryant'ın basketbol kariyeri

Kobe Bryant'ın basketbol kariyeri

16
Süleyman Soylu'dan beklenen İstanbul depremi açıklaması

Süleyman Soylu'dan beklenen İstanbul depremi açıklaması

127
Kobe Bryant'ın öldüğü kazanın fotoğrafları

Kobe Bryant'ın öldüğü kazanın fotoğrafları

11
Tarihi Tevrat'ı satmak isteyen şahsa suçüstü

Tarihi Tevrat'ı satmak isteyen şahsa suçüstü

20
ABD konsolosluk aracı başka bir araca çarptı: 2 ölü

ABD konsolosluk aracı başka bir araca çarptı: 2 ölü

7
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir