Rescued migrants to be accepted by Germany

Germany is prepared to take in a quarter of migrants who arrive in Italy by boat, the country's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

"WE CAN TAKE 25 PERCENT OF THE PEOPLE"

"If everything remains as discussed, we can take 25 percent of the people rescued from distress at sea and who end up in Italy," Seehofer told the daily Suddeutsche Zeitung on Friday.

Seehofer added this would not overwhelm Germany's migration policy.

He also said Germany follows "humane" migration policy, adding: "We will not let anyone drown."

Germany, France, Italy and Malta will convene in Malta on Sept. 23 to discuss migration issue.