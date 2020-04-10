Research shows wider space may be needed when walking

A study says those exercising outside during the coronavirus outbreak should increase the distance between themselves and others.

A simulation by a team of Belgian engineers tracked the spread droplets and slipstream of the exhalations, coughs, and sneezes of people who are running, walking, or cycling.

"KEEP YOUR DISTANCE"

According to the engineers’ statements, the research did not directly assess the coronavirus that causes the disease.

However, the group of Belgian researchers said they posted their work online because they decided it would be unethical to keep the results confidential and keep the public waiting months for the peer review process given the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic.

The modelling suggested standing one or two meters apart is safe but the flow of air behind someone means one could be inhaling moisture they are exhaling.