taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6835
Euro
7.3176
Altın
1686.95
Borsa
96539.31
Gram Altın
362.662
Bitcoin
45943.75

Research shows wider space may be needed when walking

Belgian researchers urged to stay outside slipstream of others where harmful micro-droplets can spread disease.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Research shows wider space may be needed when walking

A study says those exercising outside during the coronavirus outbreak should increase the distance between themselves and others.

A simulation by a team of Belgian engineers tracked the spread droplets and slipstream of the exhalations, coughs, and sneezes of people who are running, walking, or cycling.

"KEEP YOUR DISTANCE"

According to the engineers’ statements, the research did not directly assess the coronavirus that causes the disease.

Research shows wider space may be needed when walking

However, the group of Belgian researchers said they posted their work online because they decided it would be unethical to keep the results confidential and keep the public waiting months for the peer review process given the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic.

Research shows wider space may be needed when walking

The modelling suggested standing  one or two meters apart is safe but the flow of air behind someone means one could be inhaling moisture they are exhaling.

Research shows wider space may be needed when walking

İlginizi Çekebilir
Recovered patients test positive for coronavirus again in S. Korea
South Korea on Friday reported 27 new cases, its lowest after daily cases peaked at more than 900 in late February, according to KCDC, adding the total stood at 10,450 cases
Portugal to extend lockdown till May 1 amid outbreak
The country has so far reported 15,472 confirmed cases and 435 fatalities, far below neighboring Spain’s death toll of 15,843, the second-highest in the world after Italy.
Death toll surpasses 3,000 in Belgium
During the last two weeks of March, 171 other victims passed away in elderly homes in Flanders, but the authorities could just confirm the cause.
Coronavirus victims buried in mass gves in heart of US
Before burial, the dead are wrapped in body bags and placed inside pine caskets.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
1016
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
367
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
227
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
261
Erdoğan'dan Türk Konseyi Zirvesi'nde birlik mesajı
Erdoğan'dan Türk Konseyi Zirvesi'nde birlik mesajı
276
Acarkent villalarının yapı ruhsatları iptal edildi
Acarkent villalarının yapı ruhsatları iptal edildi
296
Yürüme veya koşma esnasında da virüse yakalanabilirsiniz
Yürüme veya koşma esnasında da virüse yakalanabilirsiniz
120
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir