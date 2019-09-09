taraftar değil haberciyiz
Results of local, regional elections announced in Russia

Russia on Sunday held over 5,000 regional and local votings in 85 regions, including elections of governors, regional and city parliaments, cities' mayors.

AA | 09.09.2019 - 17:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Russian Central Election Commission on Monday summarized the results of the local and regional elections held on Sunday.

EU DIDN'T RECOGNIZE THE ELECTIONS IN CRIMEAN PENINSULA

In Moscow, where opposition inability to enter the local parliamentary elections in September led to mass protests, Kremlin opponents won votes in 20 of 45 electorate districts.

Results of local, regional elections announced in Russia

Meanwhile, the EU on Monday said it will not recognize the holding of elections in the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia following an illegal independence vote in 2014.

Results of local, regional elections announced in Russia

"Anybody elected in the Crimean peninsula claiming to 'represent' the populations of Crimea and Sevastopol will not be recognized as representatives of those territories, which are Ukrainian," an EU spokesperson said in a statement. The EU continues to condemn Moscow's violation of international law, and support Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty, it added.

Along with the EU, the UN, the U.S., and Turkey do not recognize Crimea as Russian territory.

