taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3026
Euro
6.0411
Altın
1248.58
Borsa
93699.49
Gram Altın
212.933

Returned 'Gypsy girl' mosaic pieces on show

Returned from the US, 12 pieces of Roman-era mosaic exhibited in Turkey’s southeastern province of Gaziantep.

AA | 08.12.2018 - 16:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An exhibit showcasing recently returned pieces of the ancient “Gypsy girl” mosaic opened in Turkey on Saturday.

"Every artwork is beautiful and meaningful in its homeland, where it belongs," said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister, at the show opening, marking the pieces’ return from a U.S. university.

TURKEY WILL FIGHT CULTURAL HERITAGE SMUGGLED ABROAD

"The basis of our policies is to protect the cultural heritage of all civilizations that lived on our lands," he said at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey. Turkey will continue to pursue the return of cultural heritage smuggled abroad, he added.

Returned 'Gypsy girl' mosaic pieces on show

Discovered in the early 1960s during unauthorized excavations in the ancient Roman town of Zeugma, pieces of the mosaic were smuggled abroad and ended up at Bowling Green State University, Ohio, bought for $35,000.

Returned 'Gypsy girl' mosaic pieces on show

Under an agreement signed this May by the university and the Culture and Tourism Ministry, 12 pieces of the mosaic were sent back to Turkey.

Returned 'Gypsy girl' mosaic pieces on show

After the current temporary exhibit, the mosaics will be restored to their original place in the larger mosaic, famed for the ancient girl's haunting eyes.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın makam aracındaki görüşmesi

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın makam aracındaki görüşmesi

67
Merkel'in halefi: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Merkel'in halefi: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

178
Trump'tan kendisini eleştiren eski bakanına yanıt: Aptal

Trump'tan kendisini eleştiren eski bakanına yanıt: Aptal

12
Putin'den Çipras'a Türk Akımı yanıtı geldi

Putin'den Çipras'a Türk Akımı yanıtı geldi

67
Pitbull saldırısına uğrayan çocuk güçlükle kurtarıldı

Pitbull saldırısına uğrayan çocuk güçlükle kurtarıldı

259
Fransa'da polise karşı duran ayı

Fransa'da polise karşı duran ayı

85
Fransa'da yağmaya karşı önlem

Fransa'da yağmaya karşı önlem

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir