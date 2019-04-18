taraftar değil haberciyiz
Reuven Rivlin officially asks Netanyahu to form goverment

Netanyahu was on track for a fifth term as Israel’s prime minister, as the country’s president formally asked him to form the next government.

AA | 18.04.2019 - 10:01..
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday officially tapped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new cabinet, according to reports in the Israeli media.

A NEW GOVERMENT

The move comes after Netanyahu’s relative victory in Israel’s April 9 general elections. Rivlin gave Netanyahu a 28-day deadline for drawing up a new cabinet, which can be extended if necessary by a further 14 days. If Netanyahu fails to form a government within the given period, Rivlin will nominate a member of the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) to do so. Netanyahu has secured the required Knesset support (56 members) to form the upcoming government.

Reuven Rivlin officially asks Netanyahu to form goverment

The right-wing parties of Yisrael Beiteinu and United Right on Tuesday informed Rivlin of their recommendations to task Netanyahu with forming the Cabinet.

Reuven Rivlin officially asks Netanyahu to form goverment

Last Wednesday, the Blue and White coalition the main rival of the Netanyahu-led Likud party  conceded defeat in the general elections. The coalition captured the same number of seats won by Netanyahu’s party (35 seats each) but was backed by only 45 Knesset members.

