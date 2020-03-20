taraftar değil haberciyiz
Right hand-washing steps against coronavirus infection

Washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from coronavirus infection. And here is how you should do it properly.

20.03.2020
Right hand-washing steps against coronavirus infection

Social media is awash with myths about how people might stop the new coronavirus or treat infection with coronavirus.

HOW SOAP ABSOLUTELY ANNIHILATES THE CORONAVIRUS

But the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands frequently and avoiding contact with anyone who might be infected. This way, you can eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that might occur by touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

And yet, if you do not have immediate access to soap and water then you can always  use alcohol-based handrub if available.

Right hand-washing steps against coronavirus infection WATCH

