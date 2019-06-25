Right-wing violence rises sharply in Germany

The annual report on the protection of Germany's democratic constitution suggest there were 24,100 right-wing extremists in the country in 2018, up slightly from 24,000 in 2017. It also reports that far-right violence in Germany has risen sharply, with 48 extreme acts of violence registered in 2018.

IT INCLUDES 6 MURDER ATTEMPTS

The number show that extreme acts up from 28 the previous year, including six racially motivated murder attempts.

Right-wing extremism also fuels anti-Semitic violence, the report's authors conclude, highlighting an "increase in sedition with anti-Semitic motives."

The report said that members of these groups have committed numerous offenses, ranging from insult, threat, document falsification, resistance to law enforcement officials, and illegal possession of firearms.

"The persistently high levels of verbal aggression and the intrinsic risk potential require intensive observation in the future," the report states.