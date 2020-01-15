taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8848
Euro
6.5539
Altın
1553.44
Borsa
121423.34
Gram Altın
294.025
Bitcoin
50146.94

Rocket attack hits Iraq military base

Al-Taji military airbase houses joint forces including Iraqi and American soldiers.

AA | 15.01.2020 - 09:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

An Iraqi military base which houses US forces was targeted by a rocket attack on Tuesday, an Iraqi army officer said.

NO CASUALTIES REPORTED

Al-Taji military airbase located 85 kilometers (some 53 miles) north of capital Baghdad was targeted by at least two Katyusha rockets, an army captain told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to media outlets.

Rocket attack hits Iraq military base

The airbase houses joint forces including Iraqi and American soldiers as well as other foreign forces from the US-led international coalition.

The attack was likely carried out by Iran-affiliated Shia militias in Iraq."

İlginizi Çekebilir
16 dead after road collapses in China
Rescue operations are still underway to locate the missing persons.
China plans to raise imports from US
According to inside reports, Beijing pledged to make $200B purchases from US over the next two years.
UK's Johnson urges new nuclear deal with Iran
"Somehow or other, we've got to stop the Iranians acquiring a nuclear weapon," Prime Minister Johnson said.
Iran arrests Ukrainian plane crash suspects
The announcement came amid rising anger and protests by Iranians in recent days over the downing of the jetliner last Wednesday.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

435
Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

58
Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

18
Lübnan'da devam eden gösterilerde halk yolları kapadı

Lübnan'da devam eden gösterilerde halk yolları kapadı

29
Kök hücrelerle canlı robot üretildi

Kök hücrelerle canlı robot üretildi

30
Ablasını ve eniştesini vuran polis memuru yakalandı

Ablasını ve eniştesini vuran polis memuru yakalandı

9
İsrail'de kadın ve çocukları köle yapan haham yakalandı

İsrail'de kadın ve çocukları köle yapan haham yakalandı

11
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir