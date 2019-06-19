taraftar değil haberciyiz
Rocket attack kills three in Basra

A rocket struck the site of the residential and operations headquarters of several global major oil companies, including US giant ExxonMobil Basra early, wounding three people, Iraq’s military said.

AA | 19.06.2019 - 11:57..
Three people were injured on Wednesday in a rocket attack on the headquarters of giant US oil company ExxonMobil in Iraq's southern province of Basra, according to the Iraqi Defense Ministry.

THREE DEAD

In a statement, the ministry said a Katyusha rocket hit Burjesia site in the area. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. The ministry said the headquarters of the US oil company was evacuated after the attack.

ExxonMobil is the main contractor in a long-term agreement with the Iraqi South Oil Company to develop the oilfield.

Iraq's oil production capacity is about 4.7 million barrels per day (bpd), but the country currently produces between 4.4 to 4.5 million bpd under an agreement with OPEC to reduce oil production.

Iraq's oil revenue forms around 95 percent of the country's income.

