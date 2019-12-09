taraftar değil haberciyiz
Rockets hit military camp near international airport in Baghdad

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

AA | 09.12.2019 - 12:19..
Iraq's Defense Ministry said Monday six fighters were injured in a rocket attack in the capital Baghdad.

SIX FIGHTERS WERE INJURED

Four Katyusha rockets struck a camp near the Baghdad International Airport, injuring six fighters, the ministry said in a statement. It, however, did not give further details about the identity of the fighters.

Last month, two Katyusha rockets hit near the fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital.

Monday's attack came amid mass protests since early October that killed 485 Iraqi protestors and injured 17,000 others, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.

On Dec. 1, the Iraqi parliament accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi amid protests against corruption and poor living conditions in the country.

