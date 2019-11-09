taraftar değil haberciyiz
Rockets hit near Iraqi base

According to the local sources, the rockets targeted US forces in the base.

AA | 09.11.2019 - 14:53..
A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base housing U.S. forces in northern Iraq, the Iraqi army said Saturday.

Gen. Noman al-Zawbae, commander of Nineveh Operations Command, described Friday's incident near Qayyara military base as "accidental".

IT REMAINS UNCLEAR WHO WAS BEHIND THE FIRE

Al-Zawbae, however said security forces fired back at elements that fired the rockets, killing three Daesh militants. Qayyara base is housing US forces as part of the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh terrorist group.

Rockets hit near Iraqi base

In 2017, Iraqi authorities announced Daesh presence has been largely eradicated and regained the territories once held by the terror group.

However, Daesh terrorists still have a presence in the rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Mosul and perform acts of terrorism against civilians.

