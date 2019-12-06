Rockets hit US airbase in northern Iraq

Two Katyusha rockets hit Balad airbase in Iraq, the army said on Friday.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

"The Katyusha rockets landed at Balad airbase in Saladin province without causing any casualties or material damage," said an official statement.

Balad airbase, located some 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Baghdad, includes a squadron of Iraqi Air Force F-16s, as well as U.S. troops and government contractors.

The attacks come at a time of escalated tensions between the US and Iran amid fears Iraq could turn into a battleground between the two countries.

Almost 5,000 US troops were deployed in several military bases throughout Iraq as part of the international coalition to fight the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS.