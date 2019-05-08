taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1778
Euro
6.9238
Altın
1288.2
Borsa
90881.16
Gram Altın
255.537

Rouhani announces withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran will resume high-level enrichment of uranium if world powers did not protect its interests against US sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

REUTERS | 08.05.2019 - 12:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Rouhani announces withdrawal from nuclear deal

In a speech broadcast on national television, Rouhani said the remaining signatories - Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to make good on their promises to protect Iran’s oil and banking sectors.

"WE WILL GO BACK TO SQUARE ONE"

Rouhani has written to the leaders of those countries, saying it will start rolling back some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday, and will no longer sell enriched uranium and heavy water to other nations. “If the five countries came to the negotiating table and we reached an agreement, and if they could protect our interests in oil and banking sectors, we will go back to square one (and will resume our commitments),” Rouhani said.

Rouhani announces withdrawal from nuclear deal

Rouhani warned of a firm response if Iran’s nuclear case is referred again to the United Nations Security Council, but said Tehran was ready for negotiations over its nuclear program. “The Iranian people and the world should know that today is not the end of the JCPOA,” Rouhani said, using the acronym for the nuclear deal. “These are actions in line with the JCPOA.”

Rouhani announces withdrawal from nuclear deal


US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal last year, and subsequently reimposed tough sanctions on Iran, including on its lifeblood oil exports with the stated intent of reducing them to zero and starving Iran’s economy.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Temel Karamollaoğlu basın toplantısı düzenledi

Temel Karamollaoğlu basın toplantısı düzenledi

347
Kenyalılardan yerel otomobil

Kenyalılardan yerel otomobil

353
Milli yüzücü yarışı Ukraynalıya kazandırdı

Milli yüzücü yarışı Ukraynalıya kazandırdı

283
Liverpool'dan tarihi geri dönüş

Liverpool'dan tarihi geri dönüş

97
Uzaydan görüntülenen İstanbul'un beton ormanları

Uzaydan görüntülenen İstanbul'un beton ormanları

219
Gökhan Özoğuz'un Ekrem İmamoğlu paylaşımları

Gökhan Özoğuz'un Ekrem İmamoğlu paylaşımları

286
CHP ile DSP İstanbul seçimi için bir araya geldi

CHP ile DSP İstanbul seçimi için bir araya geldi

129
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir