Rouhani arrives in Ankara for trilateral summit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Ankara on Sunday to attend a trilateral summit on Syria with the Turkish and Russian presidents.

A POSSIBLE POLITICAL SOLUTION WILL BE DISCUSSED

The summit in the Turkish capital will deal with developments in Idlib, refugees and a political solution to the lingering conflict in Syria.

"It is aimed to evaluate the developments in Syria, especially in Idlib, to end the conflict environment, to provide the necessary conditions for the voluntary repatriation of refugees and to consult the joint steps to be taken in the future in order to establish a permanent political solution," the Turkish presidency had said in an earlier statement.