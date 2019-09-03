taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8103
Euro
6.3568
Altın
1525.22
Borsa
98342.9
Gram Altın
284.921

Rouhani: Iran will always be negative against US

Iranian President Rouhani said that Iran would not talk to its longtime foe until US lifted all of the sanctions.

REUTERS | 03.09.2019 - 08:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iran will always have a negative answer to any offer of bilateral talks with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

TRUMP HAD OFFERED TO HOLD BILATERAL TALKS

"No decision has ever been taken to hold talks with the US and there has been a lot of offers for talks but our answer will always be negative," Rouhani told an open session of parliament carried live by state radio.

Rouhani: Iran will always be negative against US

US President Donald Trump, although applying "maximum pressure" on Iran, has offered to meet its leaders and hold bilateral talks with no pre-conditions to end the confrontation between their countries.

European parties to the deal have struggled to calm the deepening confrontation between Iran and the United States and save the deal by shielding Iran’s economy from the sanctions.

Iran has called on them to accelerate their efforts.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Göbeklitepe'de giriş ücretine zam geldi

Göbeklitepe'de giriş ücretine zam geldi

148
Albayrak: Falcao gelmeseydi Türkiye'den gidecektim

Albayrak: Falcao gelmeseydi Türkiye'den gidecektim

134
Rusların tatil tercihi Türkiye

Rusların tatil tercihi Türkiye

44
Düğün konvoyunda drifte ceza yağdı

Düğün konvoyunda drifte ceza yağdı

42
Paris’te haşema eylemi havuz kapattırdı

Paris’te haşema eylemi havuz kapattırdı

34
PYD Suriye'de Barzani'ye yakın kanalı kapattı

PYD Suriye'de Barzani'ye yakın kanalı kapattı

13
Astronot gibi giyinip bozuk yollara dikkat çekti

Astronot gibi giyinip bozuk yollara dikkat çekti

20
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir