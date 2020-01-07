taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9635
Euro
6.6721
Altın
1564.67
Borsa
111412.7
Gram Altın
300.378
Bitcoin
47011

Rouhani slams Trump: Never threaten the Iranian nation

In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Iranian President Rouhani dismissed Trump’s threat to attack dozens of Iranian targets.

REUTERS | 07.01.2020 - 09:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Rouhani slams Trump: Never threaten the Iranian nation

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday nobody should threaten his nation, responding to a tweet from US President Donald Trump.

"DON'T FORGET THE NUMBER 290"

Rouhani called attention to the 290 people killed when a US Navy cruiser shot down a civilian plane in 1988 after Trump said the US has targeted 52 sites to strike in Iran for the 52 US citizens taken hostage by Iran in 1979.

Rouhani slams Trump: Never threaten the Iranian nation

“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290” Rouhani tweeted, referring to the 1988 shooting down of an Iranian airline by a US warship in which 290 were killed. “Never threaten the Iranian nation.”

İlginizi Çekebilir
NATO warns Iran to show restraint
NATO Secretary-General says new conflict would be to no one's interest, referring to the current US-Iran tensions.
Iran-backed militias hide among civilians to avoid US attacks
Iranian militias in Syria are hiding among civilians to avoid possible US airstrikes, amid rising tensions, local sources reported.
Israel embassies on high alert against Iranian threats
Israel's security cabinet is set to meet on Monday to discuss possible Iranian threats following Soleimani's killing.
Death toll rises in Australia bushfires
The death toll from the fires has reached 23 as the emergency continues, the statement said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

102
Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

53
ABD Savunma Bakanı Irak'tan çıkmayacaklarını duyurdu

ABD Savunma Bakanı Irak'tan çıkmayacaklarını duyurdu

77
Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

254
Patates ve kuru soğan ihracatına kısıtlama

Patates ve kuru soğan ihracatına kısıtlama

58
İsviçre'de gündem hasta mahkumların intiharına yardım

İsviçre'de gündem hasta mahkumların intiharına yardım

28
John Bolton: Trump'ın davasında ifade vermeye hazırım

John Bolton: Trump'ın davasında ifade vermeye hazırım

8
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir