Rouhani: Tehran will not bow to US bullying

Iran will not give in to US bullying as Washington attempts to undermine Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, President Hassan Rouhani says.

AA | 22.05.2019 - 13:10..
President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday asserted that Donald Trump had retreated from earlier threats against Iran “after seeing the unity of the Iranian people”.

“IRAN WILL NOT BOW TO BULLYING POWERS”

In comments broadcast on state television, Rouhani said that Iran would “not bow to bullying powers”.

“They thought they could undermine Iran, but in these difficult days of US sanctions, the country's economy is still booming,” he said. “Every day, a new economic project is inaugurated.” “US sanctions and pressure have made the lives of the Iranian people more difficult, but they have failed to break our steadfastness,” Rouhani added.

Recent weeks have seen steadily mounting tension between Iran and the US. Last week, the US deployed a carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf citing “intelligence” of an imminent Iranian attack on US interests in the region. Tehran responded to the escalation by threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, a main artery for global oil shipments linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

