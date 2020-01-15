Rouhani urges EU not taking any wrong steps

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned the U.S. and Europe against taking a "wrong" step in response to Iran's decision not to abide by the nuclear deal, according to Iranian Mehr News Agency.

The UK, Germany, and France announced Tuesday that they would activate the dispute mechanism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal due to Tehran’s continuous violations of the accord.

"FOR YOUR OWN BENEFIT"

“If you take a wrong step, you will sustain loss, the right move is to come back to the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” he said.

While pointing out to the regional unstable situation, he said: “This insecurity is intolerable, and anything could happen amid such a situation. The sole way to compensate it is that the regional nations become united and resist the real criminals.”





Rouhani also added that "the US troops are not safe in the Middle East and and the insecurity may be inflicted upon European soldiers in the future. Set this security right. We want you to leave the region, not with war but with rationale."

“This is for your own benefit. Take the path that is good for the region and the world,” Rouhani warned.