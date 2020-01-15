taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8939
Euro
6.5618
Altın
1551.8
Borsa
120912.06
Gram Altın
294.223
Bitcoin
51203.2

Rouhani urges EU not taking any wrong steps

Iranian President asserted that the US and Europeans should come back to compliance with the nuclear deal.

AA | 15.01.2020 - 13:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned the U.S. and Europe against taking a "wrong" step in response to Iran's decision not to abide by the nuclear deal, according to Iranian Mehr News Agency.

The UK, Germany, and France announced Tuesday that they would activate the dispute mechanism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal due to Tehran’s continuous violations of the accord.

"FOR YOUR OWN BENEFIT"

“If you take a wrong step, you will sustain loss, the right move is to come back to the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” he said.

While pointing out to the regional unstable situation, he said: “This insecurity is intolerable, and anything could happen amid such a situation. The sole way to compensate it is that the regional nations become united and resist the real criminals.”

Rouhani urges EU not taking any wrong steps

Rouhani also added that "the US troops are not safe in the Middle East and and the insecurity may be inflicted upon European soldiers in the future. Set this security right. We want you to leave the region, not with war but with rationale."

“This is for your own benefit. Take the path that is good for the region and the world,” Rouhani warned.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel begins exporting natural gas to Egypt
Egypt is the first Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 1979.
Trump orders Apple to unlock Florida shooter’s phone
His tweet came a day after Apple reportedly denied a request from Attorney General Bill Barr to unlock the two phones belonging to the Saudi military trainee.
Protesters block roads amid ongoing clashes in Lebanon
At least 20 people were injured late Tuesday in clashes between protesters and security forces in front of the central bank in Lebanon's capital.
Haftar launches airstrike near Tripoli
Following talks in Moscow, the head of the GNA signed a ceasefire deal late Monday, but Haftar left for Libya early Tuesday without signing it after asking for more time to consider it.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

Libya'da ateşkes tek taraflı sona erdi

462
Darbedilen doktor, saldırganın eşine doğum yaptırdı

Darbedilen doktor, saldırganın eşine doğum yaptırdı

166
Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

Libya'da Hafter güçleri Trablus'u vurdu

101
Doğa Koleji'nde kriz çözülemedi

Doğa Koleji'nde kriz çözülemedi

85
Türkiye’nin F-35 üretimi 2020 sonuna kadar devam edecek

Türkiye’nin F-35 üretimi 2020 sonuna kadar devam edecek

143
Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

Ali Koç, basketbol maçında Kayserispor maçını izledi

25
Adnan Oktar'ın aslancığından 69 bin liralık prezervatif

Adnan Oktar'ın aslancığından 69 bin liralık prezervatif

147
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir