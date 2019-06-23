taraftar değil haberciyiz
Ruling party’s mayoral candidate Yıldırım casts his vote

Binali Yıldırım voted for Istanbul’s mayoral re-run on early Sunday.

Haber Merkezi | 23.06.2019 - 11:50..
Turkey’s ruling AK Party mayoral candidate Binali Yıldırım casted his vote in Istanbul’s Tuzla province.

"ISTANBULITES WILL MAKE THE RIGHT CHOICE"

Speaking to reporters outside the school he voted on Sunday, Yıldırm made a statement on the elections.

"We cast our vote as a civic duty. Now it’s up to Istanbulities to decide who will chair Istanbul.  Whatever our citizens’ decisions are, we will respect them. I do believe that Istanbulites will make the right choice and decide who will rule the city for another 5 years. It is a great opportunity for us to put our earlier experiences into practice. We wish good luck with it for our country." he said.

