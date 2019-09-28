taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.673
Euro
6.2084
Altın
1496.98
Borsa
105152.17
Gram Altın
273.078
Bitcoin
46025.17

Russia approves of ban on smoking on balconies

Kremlin spokesman Peskov on Friday stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had never approved of smoking.

REUTERS | 28.09.2019 - 12:51..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

New fire safety rules ban Russians from smoking on their balconies.

Under the new rules, "open fire" is prohibited on apartment balconies, as well as in the living areas of dormitories and hotels in Russia. Lighting matches and smoking are both classed as open fire, officials say. Breaking the new fire safety rules could prompt a fine of up to 3,000 roubles.

"PUTIN NEVER APPROVED OF SMOKING"

Speaking to the reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin frowns on smoking.

Russia approves of ban on smoking on balconies

"The president has never approved of smoking because he advocates a healthy lifestyle. There are few smokers among staff who work with the president in one way or another," Peskov noted.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Canlı yayında Nagehan Alçı ile Ersan Şen tartıştı

Canlı yayında Nagehan Alçı ile Ersan Şen tartıştı

214
CHP'li danışman Mücahit Avcı'ya saldırı

CHP'li danışman Mücahit Avcı'ya saldırı

565
Suriyeli aydınlardan federal devlet hamlesi

Suriyeli aydınlardan federal devlet hamlesi

102
Mücahit Avcı'ya saldıran kişiler serbest kaldı

Mücahit Avcı'ya saldıran kişiler serbest kaldı

549
Hollanda'dan restoran ve kafelere sigara yasağı

Hollanda'dan restoran ve kafelere sigara yasağı

247
Kredi kartı faizleri düştü

Kredi kartı faizleri düştü

24
Erdoğan 2023 turizm hedefini açıkladı

Erdoğan 2023 turizm hedefini açıkladı

301
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir