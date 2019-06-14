Russia authorizes police officers to spend their holidays in Turkey

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev on Friday signed an order, authorizing Russian police to spend their annual leaves in Turkey and Thailand.

POLICE FORCES WERE PROHIBITED TO GO ABROAD

"Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order that will allow police to travel to Turkey and Thailand for leave," Irina Volk, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, told reporters in capital Moscow.

Russian police were prohibited to go abroad in 2014, when the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of 116 countries not recommended for travelling.

The police need a special authorization to go abroad because of the security reasons.