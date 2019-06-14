taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9047
Euro
6.6609
Altın
1353.55
Borsa
90465.53
Gram Altın
256.724

Russia authorizes police officers to spend their holidays in Turkey

Russian interior minister signed an order authorizing policemen to spend annual leave in Turkey, Thailand.

AA | 14.06.2019 - 12:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev on Friday signed an order, authorizing Russian police to spend their annual leaves in Turkey and Thailand.

POLICE FORCES WERE PROHIBITED TO GO ABROAD

"Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order that will allow police to travel to Turkey and Thailand for leave," Irina Volk, spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry, told reporters in capital Moscow.

Russia authorizes police officers to spend their holidays in Turkey

Russian police were prohibited to go abroad in 2014, when the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of 116 countries not recommended for travelling.

The police need a special authorization to go abroad because of the security reasons.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

ABD tanker saldırısının olduğu yere destoyer gönderiyor

190
Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

Canlı yayında 'bunak' tartışması

170
Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

Rusya'dan polislerin Türkiye'de tatil yapmasına onay

47
Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

Yeni askerlik sisteminde 12 celp dönemi olacak

56
Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

Fikret Orman sevgilisiyle tatile çıktı

60
Camilere saldıran terörist suçsuz olduğunu savundu

Camilere saldıran terörist suçsuz olduğunu savundu

47
Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

Van'da elektrik dağıtım şirketi çalışanları rüşvet aldı

54
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir