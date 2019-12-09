taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8046
Euro
6.4296
Altın
1464.53
Borsa
108820.03
Gram Altın
273.094
Bitcoin
43420.17

Russia banned from Olympics over doping scandal

The WADA committee’s decision to punish Russia with a ban was unanimous.

REUTERS | 09.12.2019 - 14:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Russia banned from Olympics over doping scandal

Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports for four years on Monday after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, a WADA spokesman said.

WADA HAD FOUND EVIDENCE OF MASS DOPINGS

WADA’s executive committee took the decision after it concluded that Moscow had tampered with laboratory data by planting fake evidence and deleting files linked to positive doping tests that could have helped identify drug cheats.

Russia, which has tried to showcase itself as a global sports power, has been embroiled in doping scandals since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

Russia banned from Olympics over doping scandal

The punishment, however, leaves the door open for clean Russian athletes to compete at major international sporting events without their flag or anthem for four years, as was the case during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Some Russian officials, meanwhile, have branded the call for sanctions unfair and likened it to broader Western attempts to hold back the country.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
GENAR ve KONDA'nın genel seçim anketi

GENAR ve KONDA'nın genel seçim anketi

192
Ceren Özdemir'in katili intihar girişiminde bulundu

Ceren Özdemir'in katili intihar girişiminde bulundu

442
Muslera'nın aile pozu

Muslera'nın aile pozu

36
Güngören Belediyesi'ndeki skandal ceza sonrası açıklama

Güngören Belediyesi'ndeki skandal ceza sonrası açıklama

430
MHP'li başkandan çirkin benzetme

MHP'li başkandan çirkin benzetme

235
İngiltere'de 6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

İngiltere'de 6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

77
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

270
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir