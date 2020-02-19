Russia bars entry of Chinese citizens to halt Covid-19

Russia will not allow Chinese citizens to enter its territory from Thursday onwards, according to an order by the government.

The decision comes in light of the rising death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China, which exceeded 2,000 on Wednesday.

RESTRICTIONS DO NOT APPLY TO TRANSIT PASSENGERS

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on Tuesday prohibiting the delivery of work, tourist, and student visas to Chinese nationals.

Chinese citizens have also been barred from applying for these visas starting Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Russia closed its border with China and Mongolia, and temporarily prohibited delivery of group, tourist, and work visas to Chinese citizens.

Moscow also placed the novel coronavirus on its list of highly infectious diseases, allowing for stricter measures against foreign citizens with signs of infection, including quarantine and expulsion.