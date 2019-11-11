taraftar değil haberciyiz
Russia calls Bolivia's political forces to responsibility

The Bolivian opposition party had claimed that fraud had been committed in the elections and some parties urged supporters to take to the streets.

AA | 11.11.2019 - 14:17..
Russia said on Monday it was "alarmed" by the "dramatic development of events" in Bolivia.

"WE ARE ALARMED BY THE DEVELOPMENTS"

In an online statement, the country's Foreign Ministry backed Bolivian President Evo Morales, underlining that the government's was readiness to seek "constructive solutions through dialogue" had been "crushed by the opposition in an orchestrated coup".

"We are alarmed by the dramatic developments in Bolivia, where the wave of violence, unleashed by the opposition, prevented the completion of Evo Morales's presidential mandate. We call on all political forces of Bolivia to common sense and responsibility, finding a constitutional way out of the situation in the interests of peace, tranquility, restoration of manageability of the state institutions, the rights of all citizens and socio-economic development," said the statement.

